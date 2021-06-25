How SMBs are dealing with emerging threats

ECI Software Solutions released a report detailing the findings from a survey examining how SMBs are leveraging technology to respond to the various threats from the past year – including cybercrime – while laying the groundwork for not only a post-pandemic economy but a more secure, resilient future.

Cybercrime as one of the top five threats SMBs face

Given the number of recent high-profile cyberattacks, it’s clear that cybersecurity vulnerability will continue to threaten business resilience as the market moves toward post-pandemic recovery.

According to the results, 80% of SMBs believe cybercrime is a greater threat than in the past and 74% have updated their security software to ensure their company doesn’t fall victim to a cyberattack.

For those that have suffered from a cyberattack, 90% report the attack impacted their business; 48% were forced to shut down operations for at least a day, 35% shut down for a week and 41% lost money. Twenty-six percent of respondents say they still have not fully recovered from their cyberattack.

SMBs turning to the cloud

To protect themselves, 76% of SMBs believe the cloud is a safe alternative to storing data on premise. Nearly half of SMB respondents are taking action and turning to the cloud as a cybersecurity measure, with 85% stating that their core business solutions—like enterprise resource planning (ERP) – are at least partially on the cloud.

While many organizations have taken strides and put best practices in place, many still doubt whether these measures are enough. Seventy-seven percent of SMB respondents believe their organization is doing everything it can to remain safe—yet 59% still think they’re at risk.

“SMBs don’t have it easy today. On top of the challenges created by the pandemic, the high profile cyberattacks on airlines, Colonial Pipeline and even NATO show that every organization is vulnerable,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions.

Other key findings