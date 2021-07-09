62% of consumers believe hyperscale computing will have a positive impact over the next five years

A majority of consumers believe hyperconnectivity driven by hyperscale computing will positively impact them within five years, according to a report from Cadence Design Systems. The survey was conducted to determine consumer awareness and impressions of hyperconnectivity and hyperscale computing and their impact on people’s lives.

Many consumers have a basic knowledge of hyperscale computing

Three key themes consistently emerged when speaking with consumers about hyperconnectivity: confidence, convenience and collaboration. Manufacturers should focus on increasing consumer confidence through full transparency in how data is being used, supporting better collaboration between people and technologies, and improving technology convenience.

The report reveals that 32% of consumers surveyed have a basic knowledge of hyperscale computing, compared to more than 70% for more established technologies, including virtual reality, 5G communications and AI. Despite this low awareness, 62% believe hyperscale computing will have a positive impact on their lives in the next five years, with mobile phones expected to experience the greatest impact.

Smart-converged devices

Great battery life, robust security and consistent reliability are the three most important factors in determining why consumers like a device.

Touch and voice garner high levels of preference with end users, while newer device communication methods using facial recognition, gesture, eye movements and brain activity also resonate well.

Data security is a key concern, with on-device data processing or a mix of on-device and in-the-cloud processing proving popular due to fear of hacking.

Intelligent cars

Frictionless car maintenance and upgrades via software updates resonate well, as does the ability to buy products or services using in-car technology.

Connectivity and autonomy will be important considerations when judging how advanced a car is.

Ensuring drivers retain some control over a car’s decisions is critical to autonomy’s acceptance.

Digital health

Consumers are willing to share their data when they’re confident it makes their lives easier.

Many consumers are comfortable getting medical treatment after a wearable device diagnosis, with 29% comfortable receiving medical treatment for cancer based solely on a wearable device’s diagnosis.

An examination by an AI doctor without a human doctor present is considered safe by many.

“As consumers, hyperconnectivity is greatly influencing our lives, enabled by the underlying computing developer ecosystem, from IP through semiconductors to systems companies,” noted Nimish Modi, SVP, marketing & business development at Cadence.

“Through tighter collaboration, the industry has a tremendous opportunity to accelerate the development of innovative technologies incorporating power-efficient design, AI/ML enablement, security and safety to best reflect the needs and concerns of today’s hyperconnected consumers.”