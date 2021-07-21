Node4 acquires TNP to increase its end-to-end managed services portfolio

Node4 announced the acquisition of TNP, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 partner. The acquisition is Node4’s largest to-date and the first since the recent announcement of Providence Equity Partners as its new principal investor. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TNP sells, implements and supports business solutions based upon Dynamics 365 Business Central, Power Apps and Power BI. TNP is the largest pure-play Microsoft partner in the UK in this market segment and brings a wide range of complementary skills to the Node4 portfolio. Delivering business systems and support to more than 500 customers, TNP’s track record, skillset and experience will significantly enhance Node4’s end-to-end managed services portfolio.

With Gold Microsoft Partner Status across ERP, Application Development and Cloud Platform, and additional Microsoft certifications including Small and Mid-Market Cloud Solutions, Data Analytics and Application Integration, the TNP team has delivered industry-leading services and support and exceptional financial performance via a long-standing customer base generating high levels of recurring revenue.

The acquisition will see TNP become part of the Node4 Group, with TNP continuing to operate as an individual business unit under the leadership of Paul White, Executive Chairman, with the support of Paul Wellingham, Chief Commercial Officer, and Ian Humphries, Founder and Chief Architect, along with TNP’s 260 staff and highly skilled consultants. TNP will benefit from access to Node4’s wider portfolio of cloud-based infrastructure services and industry-leading support, while significantly enhancing Node4’s ability to deliver Microsoft-based business applications services.

From healthcare providers who need to deliver critical care faster and insurers who must provide secure digital services to housing associations bringing self-service applications to their tenants’ fingertips, businesses rely on Node4 to deliver mission-critical IT around the clock.

The acquisition of TNP expands Node4’s capabilities into the large and addressable ERP market, which Node4 estimates will exceed £2 billion in value by 2024, underpinned by ERP penetration, continued cloud migration and supportive vendor strategies. Together, Node4 and TNP will provide an integrated, end-to-end customer experience, with cloud-led solutions that improve productivity and increase agility for new and existing customers.

“TNP is a hugely impressive organization and this acquisition is an important part of our ongoing growth strategy. Everything from its leadership and team to culture and capabilities resonates with the approach we have here at Node4,” said Andrew Gilbert, CEO of Node4. “They have an ambitious and compelling organic growth plan in an important segment of the technology industry and TNP’s technical capabilities and credentials in NAV, Business Central and Power Platform ideally complement Node4’s already comprehensive portfolio of services. We’re confident that together we can deliver the market-leading end-to-end services that customers are increasingly looking for.”

Paul White, Executive Chairman of TNP, said: “This announcement is another exciting development in the TNP story. It was clear from the outset that we share a common passion for delivering exceptional service and as part of Node4, we can play a major role in the ongoing growth of the Node4 business and help more customers use technology more effectively to optimise their business processes and improve productivity.”

Node4 was advised by Weil Gotshal (Legal), FTI Consulting (Financial DD), and KPMG (Tax DD and Structuring).