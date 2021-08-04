Corent Technology adds MaaS platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem

Corent Technology announced the addition of Corent’s MaaS (Migration-as-a-Service) platform to the HPE GreenLake Cloud Services ecosystem. With Corent’s migration tools and technologies delivered through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a fixed-price, off-the-shelf package to accelerate hybrid cloud migration of Microsoft Windows workloads, while minimizing cost, time, and risk.

The service is targeted at small or mid-sized environments, or as an entry point for larger transformations where HPE Pointnext Services can deliver a more customized solution.

“We are delighted to be working with HPE GreenLake Cloud Services,” said Sean Jazayeri, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances at Corent. “HPE GreenLake Cloud Services’ expertise in cloud migration, and their deep skills in using Corent MaaS, puts them in a unique position to provide excellent service to customers who want to do a low risk, low cost pilot.”

“All organizations today are looking to bring the cloud experience to all their applications and data,” said Maurice Martin, VP of Partner Ecosystem for HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “Public cloud is great for initiating innovation, but for enterprise scale outcomes, you need hybrid cloud. Most enterprises have significant investments in Microsoft Windows workloads that need to be modernized and moved to a hybrid environment. Corent’s platform gives us a great option to help customers in this area.”