ManageEngine ADSelfService Plus offers MFA for OWA and EAC to increase mailbox security

ManageEngine announced that ADSelfService Plus, its integrated Active Directory self-service password management and single sign-on solution, now offers multi-factor authentication (MFA) for Outlook on the Web (OWA) and Exchange admin center (EAC) logins to add an extra layer of security to Exchange environments.

Passwords are the most common method of authentication and therefore the most popular target for threat actors. The Microsoft Digital Defense Report 2020 reveals that email-based cyberattacks are increasing in complexity. The report also states that there has been an increase in the number of phishing attacks because cybercriminals have evolved ways to improve the efficiency and success rate of these attacks. Implementing MFA is a tried-and-tested solution to safeguard accounts from credential phishing and spoofing as it employs authentication factors that cannot be stolen by hackers.

“Going beyond passwords has become necessary for organizations of any size given today’s cyberattack landscape. Users rarely take their passwords seriously and, as a result, even simple brute-force attacks are highly successful,” said Parthiban Paramasivam, director of product management, ADSelfService Plus. “With ADSelfService Plus, organizations can protect the most common and frequently accessed IT resource—mailboxes—from most account-based attacks.”

Implementing MFA with ADSelfService Plus

ADSelfService Plus’ MFA features can be tailored to meet different requirements of an organization. With ADSelfService Plus, IT admins can:

Mandate a different level of login security depending on the user’s privileges, device, location, time of access and other factors.

Choose from over 17 authentication factors, including biometrics, YubiKey, Google Authenticator and push notification.

Allow users to choose from a set of authentication factors.

Track identity verification failures with comprehensive audit reports.

Apart from OWA and EAC, ADSelfService Plus also supports MFA for Windows, macOS and Linux machines; VPNs; and cloud applications. This ensures that users have a unified login experience wherever MFA is implemented.

Pricing and availability

MFA for OWA is available immediately in the Professional edition of ADSelfService Plus, which starts at $1,195 annually.

ADSelfService Plus also offers a Free edition for up to 50 users with all the features available in the Professional edition, including MFA for OWA.