Arcserve appliances protect critical IT infrastructure from data loss, downtime, and ransomware

Arcserve announced Arcserve N Series appliances, which deliver integrated hyperscale backup, recovery, and ransomware protection to enterprise infrastructures.

The Arcserve N Series appliances, built on Arcserve UDP technology, are powered by Nutanix, a leader in private, hybrid, and multi-cloud computing, and secured by Sophos. The seamless integration of globally unsurpassed technologies in a single solution delivers unmatched unified data protection, scale, and security to hyperconverged infrastructures (HCI), as well as radical simplicity in deployment, management, and support.

Uncompromising triple-protection from Arcserve, Nutanix, and Sophos

The Arcserve N Series appliances comprise the Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP), Nutanix Mine platform, which leverages the core Nutanix HCI software, and Sophos Intercept X Advanced for Server. Together they seamlessly deliver a powerful, all-in-one solution that extends the benefits of HCI, including scale-out capacity, performance, and high availability for data protection environments.

Massive value for customer and partners

Companies and the Value-Added Resellers (VARs) that supply them can now solve their data center protection and recovery needs with a single, purpose-built solution that delivers optimum performance while eliminating complexity and cost of management to deliver exceptional ROI.

Said Jonathan Berger, Vice President of Digital Strategy at Virtual Graffiti: “Our customers expect us to deliver best-in-value as well as best-in-class solutions. The Arcserve N Series falls right in this sweet spot. This is going to be a powerful offering for us as the hybrid cloud market grows in importance for our existing customers and our prospect base.”

Said Shridar Subramanian, CMO at Arcserve: “Our partnership with Nutanix and the resulting Arcserve N Series data protection appliances are perfect examples of the value-add we bring to partners. We have built in the best value while eliminating all complexity and unnecessary overhead in management, maintenance, and support. Arcserve’s ability to offer the broadest set of best-in-class business continuity solutions as well as ensure access to unsurpassed next-generation solutions brings important differentiation and market opportunity to our channel partners.”

Said Prasad Athawale, VP, Business Development at Nutanix: “The Arcserve solution, powered by Nutanix, helps deliver simplicity, resilience, and peace of mind to our customers by helping them to stay ahead of security vulnerabilities and ransomware in a hybrid multi-cloud era. The combination of our industry-leading hyperconverged infrastructure, with cutting-edge cybersecurity and trusted backup and disaster recovery in a simple cloud-scale data protection turnkey appliance is an extremely powerful solution for our partners and customers.”

Arcserve N Series appliances pack a punch of features

The Arcserve N Series appliances combine robust security controls, ransomware detection, and data protection to ensure complete protection across private cloud, public cloud, and SaaS-based workloads. Additionally, they provide a unified management console to manage and provision all backup and disaster recovery services, including physical, virtual, and cloud workloads.

The Arcserve N Series appliances protect physical Windows and Linux hosts, Nutanix AHV, Nutanix Files, VMware and Hyper-V workloads, AWS EC2, and Azure VM from a single user interface. They provide SLA reporting, built-in, fully automated non-disruptive recovery testing, and support for tiering to disk, tape, and cloud storage, as well as cross-hypervisor recovery and flexible licensing.

The integrated solution features:

The Nutanix Mine data platform delivering security features such as data-at-rest encryption, a hardened architecture, and comprehensive access controls built into the system

Cybersecurity that detects known and unknown malware to defend the backup environment

True data security to rapidly respond and remove threats, including never-before-seen ransomware and boot-record attacks

Data protection across all platforms that safeguards data from external threats, including ransomware, natural disasters, human error, or other unplanned outages

Deployment automation to eliminate risks during installation and configuration

Integration with Nutanix Prism management console for simplified management

Pricing and availability

The Arcserve N Series appliances will be available in September worldwide through Arcserve’s network of authorized resellers and distributors.