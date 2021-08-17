Pedro Abreu joins Exabeam as Chief Operating Officer

Exabeam announced the appointment of former Forescout and McAfee executive Pedro Abreu to chief operating officer. In this role, Abreu will lead worldwide business operations, customer success, and customer support teams at Exabeam. Abreu will report directly to Exabeam CEO and President Michael DeCesare.

With more than 20 years of industry-leading operational and management experience, Abreu is recognized as a thought leader among customer and partner communities and has a proven track record of scaling global organizations.

Prior to Exabeam, Pedro served as chief product and strategy officer at Forescout, which included corporate strategy, business operations, R&D, and product functions. Prior to Forescout, Pedro was senior vice president of strategy and go-to-market operations at McAfee. In addition, he has held several senior-level strategy and operations roles at EMC, Documentum, and McKinsey.

“I’m excited to join Exabeam, an acknowledged leader in security analytics and the next-gen SIEM market. The company is helping thousands of security analysts around the world tackle complex cybersecurity issues by fully automating their threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) workflows,” said Pedro Abreu, chief operating officer, Exabeam.

“I look forward to working closely with Exabeam customer success and executive leaders to continue building a fine-tuned, customer-centric organization. Last year, Exabeam was the fastest private security management company to hit $100 million in ARR. An advanced business operations model will ensure that we meet the demands of this kind of explosive growth and enable our customers to continue defending their organizations against well-organized adversaries and increasingly sophisticated attack techniques.”

Abreu joins Exabeam on the heels of the company’s $200 million Series F capital raise and $2.4 billion valuation. The new funding is fueling scale and product innovation and extending the company’s leadership as it delivers the number one trusted, cloud-delivered TDIR platform on the market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pedro to an already strong leadership team. Pedro is a passionate leader who will drive further customer success and scale our business operations across all functions that impact customers, partners and prospects,” said DeCesare.

“Pedro excels at bridging critical company expertise together with open and strategic collaboration across the business and across customer environments. With the stakes higher than ever in cybersecurity and new attacks occurring daily, it’s critical that we triple down on making our customers as successful as possible from the first day they implement Exabeam Fusion SIEM and XDR products and throughout their ongoing customer journey with us.

“Pedro, the entire Exabeam leadership team, and all of our employees are committed to ensuring our customers are continuously supported as they protect their people, data and overall organizations.”