Organizations struggling to develop cloud applications that meet security requirements

According to a Security Compass research, in mid-sized to large enterprises, 50% of the software applications being developed are cloud based, and another 30% are expected to migrate to the cloud within the next two years. However, ensuring a secure cloud infrastructure requires a substantial investment in skills and dedication to designing processes that take both risks and business needs into account.

Cloud applications security requirements lagging

According to the report, organizations are struggling to develop cloud applications that meet security requirements and that integrate with existing on-premise technologies.

Across enterprises and mid-market organizations in a wide range of industries—including finance, insurance, manufacturing, retail as well as government—there is an urgent need for automated security solutions that enable software development to keep pace with business demands.

Cloud adoption opportunities and challenges

83% of respondents stated that cloud-based development and deployment is a top IT priority in 2021 for applications their company develops and deploys

The two most prevalent challenges faced internally in developing cloud applications are security requirements (54%) and integration with on-premise technologies (54%)

Increased cloud-based application development leads to greater interest in security automation. In fact, 92% of enterprises that are developing over three quarters of their software applications in the cloud report an interest in solutions that automate proactive security and compliance processes.

Business value beyond security

The top three business drivers, in order, for moving applications that companies develop and deploy to the cloud were reported to be (1) enabling a remote workforce, (2) bringing technology to market faster, and (3) increasing agility. Cost was ranked a distant fourth.

Respondents reported that security teams provide value to cloud adoption through improved time to market (39%) and secure cloud service configuration (60%).

“Businesses migrating to the cloud is not a new phenomenon, but the frequency with which these migrations are occurring has skyrocketed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizations are facing more pressure to effectively develop their software in the cloud in a way that allows them to keep pace with competitors,” said Rohit Sethi, CEO, Security Compass. “As cloud adoption continues to rise every year, it is essential that companies embrace proactive, automated security solutions in the applications that they build.”