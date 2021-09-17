New infosec products of the week: September 17, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Alation, IDrive, Hornetsecurity, Palo Alto Networks, Qualys, ThreatConnect and Titania.

Qualys Patch Management keeps endpoints up to date to reduce risk from exploits

Qualys is integrating zero-touch patching capabilities into Qualys Patch Management. Zero-Touch Patch ensures that companies’ endpoints and servers are proactively updated as soon as patches are available, reducing their overall attack surface.

Hornetsecurity launches security and data loss prevention solution for Microsoft 365

365 Total Protection Enterprise Backup enables automatic backup and recovery of an organization’s Microsoft 365 mailboxes, Teams, SharePoint and OneDrive, as well as backing up the data in users’ Windows-based endpoints such as laptops or Windows workstations.

Palo Alto Networks Okyo Garde protects work-from-home employees and small businesses

For larger companies looking to protect employees who are working from home, Okyo Garde will be integrating with Prisma Access, Palo Alto Networks’ cloud-delivered security platform. By combining Okyo Garde and Prisma Access, corporations will be able to extend their corporate networks and bring unified security policy management and SASE to work-from-home employees.

ThreatConnect 6.3 helps organizations identify and remediate threats faster

ThreatConnect unifies the actions of the security team around the most critical risks, supports their response with streamlined and automated workflows, and strengthens the entire security ecosystem through powerful technology integrations.

Titania’s module automates the audit process for mission critical CMMC security practices

The new module automates the audit process for dozens of the most mission critical CMMC security practices for the core network. It produces a CMMC assessor-ready report that indicates compliance within minutes and provides a list of priorities and remediation advice to address any issues.

IDrive 360 enables entire machine backups for businesses

Ideal for businesses of any size, IDrive 360 enables IT departments to oversee data protection for their entire company, allowing them to implement backup plans for units, groups, or individual devices. This ensures that every bit of data generated by endpoint devices is backed up and ready to be recovered in case of a data loss disaster.

Alation Data Governance App accelerates data governance using ML and AI

The Alation Data Governance App supports enterprises on their data governance journey with its people-centric approach. It utilizes machine learning and automation to accelerate and scale data governance while removing the drudgery of data stewardship processes.