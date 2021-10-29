New infosec products of the week: October 29, 2021

Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Avast, Data Theorem, Jumio, Quest and Secure.

Avast Secure Browser PRO protects devices and operating systems from web-based threats

A Chromium-based browser for Windows PCs includes an integrated VPN and Adblock technology for people who need a suite of security, privacy and performance services to tackle web-based threats.

Quest On Demand Audit anomaly detection helps businesses tackle ransomware attacks

As ransomware remains a prominent threat to organizations, ODA anomaly detection acts as an added layer of defense by detecting significant surges in activity that could be indicative of an attack or compromise so organizations can stop attackers before they get into their environments.

Socure Sigma Identity Fraud enables enterprises to reduce fraud losses and false positives

Sigma Identity Fraud delivers an identity fraud classification model by utilizing over 17,000 features that analyze every aspect of a consumer’s identity—name, email, phone, address, IP, device, velocity, network intelligence, and real-time consortium feedback data.

Jumio expands KYX Platform with a no-code orchestration layer to address identity proofing

Jumio launched an intuitive no-code orchestration layer for its KYX Platform that unifies an entire set of risk and fraud detection capabilities to address identity proofing, compliance verifications and AML use cases.

Data Theorem unveils API Attack Surface Calculator to secure APIs from potential exposures

The new API Security Calculator provides a multi-step process for customers to answer questions about the different layers in the application stack. Following customer supplied answers, the Attack Surface Management (ASM) capabilities running inside of Data Theorem’s Analyzer Engine will provide ratings around potential API exposures across the multiple application layers: client, data transport and cloud.