Nessus 10 is out, with Raspberry Pi support

Tenable has released Nessus 10 and extended supported platforms to include Raspberry Pi, allowing penetration testers, consultants, security teams and students to deploy the power of Nessus anywhere.

As the world recalibrated to support hybrid and remote work, the security community has had to adjust, too. Continuing business operations without the need for travel is now status quo, which can be challenging for consultants that require physical access to conduct internal audits and vulnerability assessments in client environments. With Nessus v10.0 now available on Raspberry Pi, consultants can easily ship disposable scanners to clients for remote-friendly assessments.

While ransomware attacks continue to target unpatched and unmanaged assets, this portability and flexibility also brings added visibility and control to enterprise security teams. Large organizations can deploy Nessus on Raspberry Pi to remotely assess their smaller offices and off-site environments, consolidating assessment results back to Tenable.io, Tenable.ep or Tenable.sc for prioritization and response.

Nessus for Raspberry Pi also lowers the barrier to entry for students interested in starting or furthering their cybersecurity careers. The ability to deploy Nessus Essentials for free on easily accessible hardware allows the next-generation of cybersecurity professionals to master their vulnerability assessment skills with minimal investment, regardless of their location.

In addition to its availability on Raspberry Pi, Nessus v10.0 builds on existing functionality with new capabilities for all new and existing customers to further optimize performance and provide an enhanced user experience, including:

A dynamic plugin feature that reduces the footprint of the Nessus Plugin database by up to 75%, improving scan performance while decreasing scanner memory overhead.

A built-in packet capture feature that enables powerful debugging to troubleshoot potential scanning issues.

A new resource center with user-specific information that provides actionable tips and guidance based on the operations being performed.

“We developed Nessus with one goal in mind: making vulnerability assessment simple, easy and intuitive for everyone,” said Renaud Deraison, Tenable CTO and co-founder, as well as the creator of Nessus.

“Tenable continues to invest in research and development that enriches existing Nessus functionality while bringing exciting new features to market. With v10, we’re making the power of Nessus portable and affordable with Raspberry Pi and bringing the gold standard for vulnerability assessment to anyone, anywhere.”