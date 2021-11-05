New infosec products of the week: November 5, 2021

Mirko Zorz
Here’s a look at the most interesting product releases from the past week, featuring releases from Cynamics, Imperva, Linux Foundation, Netscout and Tenable.

Nessus 10 is out, with Raspberry Pi support

Tenable has released Nessus 10 and extended supported platforms to include Raspberry Pi, allowing penetration testers, consultants, security teams and students to deploy the power of Nessus anywhere.

Linux Foundation’s LFX Security project helps software projects secure their code

The LFX Security module now includes automatic scanning for secrets-in-code and non-inclusive language, adding to its existing automated vulnerability detection capabilities. It supports projects and empowers open source teams to write more secure code, drive engagement and grow sustainable ecosystems.

Imperva Snapshot delivers cloud data security posture assessment for Amazon RDS managed databases

An Imperva Snapshot assessment lets teams assess the status of their databases and the data stored, to identify non-compliance with privacy regulations as well as compliance requirements for cloud data stores.

NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence detects suspicious activities in real-time and retrospectively

NETSCOUT released Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI), built on the foundation of the prominent network monitoring, packet recording, and analysis technology. It detects and investigates suspicious activities in real-time and retrospectively, identifies threats early in the attack life cycle to prevent infections from spreading, stops future attacks, and identifies compromised assets.

Cynamics NDR provides visibility and threat prediction without having to install appliances or agents

The Cynamics NDR offering creates no additional attack surface and is completely passive; there are no permissions to the customer’s network and no collecting or storing any sensitive or private customer information at any time.

