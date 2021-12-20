Not all domain registrars are created equal: Consumer-grade vs. enterprise-class

SecurityScorecard and CSC released comprehensive research detailing the impacts of an organization’s choice in domain registrar on their overall security ratings.

The research shows that companies that select enterprise-class registrars (ECR) for domain management have a total score that is on average one-half to one whole letter grade higher than those using a consumer-grade domain registrar (CGR).

In the analysis, this is the difference between having an overall score of a “C” versus a “B” or “A”. In addition, CSC’s domain security research showed that 57 percent of Global 2000 companies are relying on CGRs, validating the need to prioritize domain and DNS security with a trusted enterprise-class domain registrar.

The importance of domain security measures

Many phishing attacks occur from a maliciously registered, confusingly similar domain name, a compromised or hijacked legitimate domain name, or email spoofing. Engaging with an enterprise-class domain registrar helps organizations defend against these risks because they focus on cybersecurity and IP protection with an emphasis on domain security via advanced services and tools.

“This research validates the crucial need for domain security measures to become a standard part of cybersecurity policies and cyber insurance underwriting guidelines to address complex cyber attacks,” said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO of SecurityScorecard.

“Organizations can take proactive action to stem phishing attacks at their source, pinpointing potential cyber risks and breaches before they occur. This starts by selecting an enterprise-class domain registrar.”

Choosing a reputable domain registrar

The continued proliferation of phishing, ransomware and other security challenges resulting from remote work policies has made choosing a reputable domain name registrar a vital decision for any organization. This research demonstrates that the use of an enterprise-class registrar that prioritizes security, data governance and global support is critical to protecting an organization’s brand and customer safety.

“CSC partnered with SecurityScorecard on this important research to educate organizations on the level of risk they’re exposed to when selecting consumer-grade domain registrars vs. enterprise-class registrars,” said Mark Calandra, president of CSC’s Digital Brand Services division.

“It is clear that not all domain registrars are created equal or deliver the same level of cybersecurity risk management and mitigation. If a company is not investing in domain security measures, then it remains a softer target for cyber-attacks, putting its partners, customers and itself at considerable risk.”