IT leadership appointments: Aqua Security, CyberSaint, Noname Security, Nutanix, SecurID, and Spyderbat

Here’s a selection of recent prominent IT leadership appointments. The featured executives are: Filip Verloy, Hal Pomeranz, Gayle Sheppard, Joe Sexton, John A. Wheeler, and Laura Marx.

Nutanix adds Gayle Sheppard to its Board of Directors

“As Nutanix continues to break down cloud silos to create simplicity and flexibility for our customers in the hybrid multicloud world, Gayle’s insight and experience in our industry will be highly valuable,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, President and CEO of Nutanix.

Joe Sexton joins Aqua Security Board of Directors

“Joe is an industry visionary who picks winners and has led or advised some of the world’s most innovative and successful cybersecurity brands,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and Co-Founder, Aqua.

SecurID names Laura Marx as CMO

“I’m delighted to have world-class talent like Laura Marx join our leadership team and help us strengthen our customer relationships, articulate SecurID’s unique value and accelerate our growth strategy,” said RSA CEO Rohit Ghai.

John A. Wheeler joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board

“John created the IRM category while at Gartner, and his alignment with CyberSaint is a powerful testament to our approach when developing solutions to solve key cybersecurity and IT risk management problems,” said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint CEO.

Noname Security appoints Filip Verloy as Technical Evangelist for EMEA

“Filip is a talented communicator, a renowned security expert and a trusted member of the app security community. At a time when APIs have become the attacker’s target of choice, there’s no one better to help organisations understand the changing security landscape and how they need to adapt,” said Dirk Marichal, Vice-President, Noname Security EMEA.

Hal Pomeranz joins Spyderbat Advisory Board

“We are looking forward to working with Hal and believe that his expertise in Linux and Unix security adds critical insights to our board of advisors,” said Spyderbat CEO Marc Willebeek-LeMair.