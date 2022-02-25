New infosec products of the week: February 25, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Arista Networks, Darktrace, Forcepoint, MyCena, NetSPI, Ondato, Sumo Logic, and SynSaber.

Ondato OS provides enhanced process automation for financial institutions

Ondato OS provides organizations’ back office people with the tools to fully manage customer data, including task management across the employee team, risk scoring, profiling and case management. It provides key capabilities that are highly adaptable to customers’ needs, with a broad range of verification and signing options for individuals and legal entities.

Forcepoint ONE protects sensitive data across business applications and BYOD devices

The Forcepoint ONE all-in-one cloud platform simplifies security for both traditional and remote workforces, allowing users to gain safe, controlled access to business information on the web, in the cloud and in private applications.

NetSPI Attack Surface Management enhances security posture for organizations

NetSPI introduced Attack Surface Management to help secure the expanding, global attack surface. The platform features simple set-up, tracking and trending data over time, asset intelligence, Slack and email integrations, open-source intelligence gathering, asset, and exposure prioritization, port discovery, and more.

Arista Networks integrates NDR capabilities into the switching infrastructure

By embedding NDR capabilities into the Arista EOS-based switches themselves, customers derive broader visibility and threat hunting across the modern cognitive campus. The secure infrastructure optimizes existing human workflows and drives automated risk mitigation without the need to deploy additional and external network security products.

Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR enhancements increase automation for security teams

Sumo Logic announced new offerings for its Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR with the War Room and App Central features, adding more automation to drive important security operations activities.

MyCena launches mobile device add-on to protect organizations from cybersecurity breaches

MyCena’s Segmented Access Management solutions enables businesses to strengthen their digital access security by generating and distributing encrypted access credentials to the right users: ensuring only the legitimate user can access his or her credentials fortress through multiple levels of security.

SynSaber 1.0 empowers operators to defend their industrial environments

SynSaber 1.0 is a small form factor solution that can be hosted on any existing infrastructure, even DIN-rail and edge devices. Once deployed within the operating environment, the vendor-agnostic “Sabers” send data to any collection point. With a robust yet flexible data pipeline, operators and analysts are now in control of monitoring and security.

Darktrace adds open investigations to Cyber AI Analyst platform

Cyber AI Analyst open investigations can be run manually by a human member of the security team or be triggered automatically by a third-party event, perhaps by an alert ingested directly from another security solution to validate and further contextualize their detections and decisions.