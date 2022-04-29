Don’t ignore risks lurking within your own network

In this video for Help Net Security, Chris Waynforth, AVP Northern Europe at Imperva, talks about insider threats to organizations.

Despite increased investment in cybersecurity, organizations are focusing more on protecting themselves from external threats than paying attention to the risks that might be lurking within their own network.

A research from Imperva shows that 58% of incidents that negatively impacted sensitive data in the last 12 months were caused by insider threats, and yet half of organizations do not prioritize insider threats the way they prioritize external threats.