Russia’s invasion on Ukraine has put a spotlight on threats to critical infrastructure, which thus far have been mostly physical, impacting water treatment, electricity, and nuclear plants. These threats to critical infrastructure may seem distant, but the involvement of the FBI shows they are not.

In this video for Help Net Security, Paul Caiazzo, Advisor at Avertium, talks about critical infrastructure attacks, their potential impact, and what the U.S. government is doing to prepare for them.