RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists announced

RSA Conference announced the 10 finalists for its 17th annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest. The competition calls on the most promising young companies in cybersecurity to demonstrate their show-stopping technologies to a panel of judges and live audience at RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco on Monday, June 6. Past winners include Imperva, Phantom, Axonius, SECURITI.ai, and most recently Apiiro.

The finalists will present a three-minute pitch followed by a question-and-answer round as they battle on stage for the title of “Most Innovative Startup.” The renowned panel of expert judges includes Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, EVP of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

The finalists (in alphabetical order) are:

Araali Networks

BastionZero

Cado Security

Cycode

Dasera

Lightspin

Neosec

Sevco Security

Talon Cyber Security

Torq

“RSAC Innovation Sandbox is widely recognized as a springboard for startups in our space and since 2005, the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated over 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments. Two previous finalists have also completed IPOs in the last two years: SentinelOne (2015) and SumoLogic (2012), “said Linda Gray Martin, VP, RSA Conference.

“The competition always brings so much energy and excitement to RSAC and I’m looking forward to learning more about how the finalists will make their mark on the cybersecurity industry.”

The contest kicks off at the Moscone Center on June 6 at 12:00 PM PT and winners will be announced by 3:00 PM the same day.