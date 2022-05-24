OneSpan appoints Michael Klieman as CPO

OneSpan announced that Michael Klieman has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. Klieman brings over 30 years of technology and security experience to OneSpan.

In this newly created role, Klieman will be responsible for overseeing the company’s product management, product operations, and design functions as well as driving innovation through OneSpan’s newly created Innovation Lab.

Klieman’s hire is an important part of the company’s executive team expansion, which includes the addition of a new CPO, CMO, and other key hires earlier this year. And it marks a notable focus on its plans to continue enhancing cloud-based service offerings for enterprise-scale customers around the world.

Most recently, Klieman served as Vice President, Product Management, and General Manager at Sophos. During his tenure, Klieman led the consumer security business unit, driving product expansion and go-to-market experimentation to accelerate the growth of Sophos’ consumer business. Before joining Sophos, Klieman led MobileIron’s product organization as Vice President, Product Management and UX.

While he was there, he drove MobileIron’s $200 million enterprise mobile security business through its transformative shift from on-premises offerings to a global SaaS security business delivering double-digit subscription revenue growth. Prior to that, he served as VP, Product Management and UX at DigiCert and Symantec. He also spent 11 years at Intuit, leading teams that pioneered the introduction of the company’s first SaaS healthcare offering.

“Product leadership and innovation are foundational to OneSpan’s go-forward business strategy,” said OneSpan CEO and President, Matthew Moynahan. “Michael brings unique expertise in leading product teams in the SaaS space with a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape. His leadership will be critical to OneSpan as we execute our solution vision that will shape the future of the digital agreements market and add value to our customers. I look forward to partnering with him to accelerate our strategic transformation.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to join OneSpan at such a pivotal time in the company’s history,” said Klieman. “I’m looking forward to working with such an experienced team and building upon OneSpan’s security roots to deliver solutions that help our customers accelerate and realize the promise of digital transformation.”