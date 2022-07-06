Versa Networks names Rachel Ler as APJ Region Vice President

Versa Networks announced it has named former Commvault Software and Dell Technologies executive Rachel Ler as its first Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) Region Vice President.

Ler joins Versa to lead the company’s expanding APJ team with a focus on sales and market expansion to meet rapidly increasing demand for Versa SASE in the region.

“I was attracted to Versa Networks by its uniquely integrated approach toward security and networking that delivers these comprehensive services simply to customers,” said Ler. “I am excited to join at this important time for Versa, as I see tremendous opportunity across the APJ region, especially in this highly fragmented technology space. I look forward to helping the team establish itself as the trusted advisor to customers and partners in the APJ region.”

Ler previously served as the Vice President and General Manager, Asia Pacific region for Commvault Software. She was responsible for driving sustainable sales growth with a focus on solution innovation and customer experience, including collaborating and strengthening Commvault’s broad and diverse partner ecosystem across all the distinct markets.

She has a proven track record with more than 20 years of experience spanning direct and channel sales, as well as regional APJ leadership roles, at Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nimble Storage, NetApp, IBM and Microsoft. Ler graduated from Nanyang Polytechnic with a Diploma in Information Technology, and holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from the Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia.

“We are very excited to have attracted someone of Rachel’s caliber and experience to lead our APJ regional business,” said Martin Mackay, Versa Chief Revenue Officer. “Demand is increasing for Versa SASE as APJ organizations look to take advantage of the differentiated benefits offered by our uniquely integrated networking and security capabilities. We are committed over the long term to our customers in APJ, and under Rachel’s leadership we are excited about the growth we will enjoy in the region.”

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content.

As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing security and networking category, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Dell’Oro Group listed Versa as the 2021 SASE market share leader with 84-percent market share for the unified category in its 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report, and Frost and Sullivan ranks Versa as the Number 2 worldwide market share leader in SASE.

Gartner has also identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated, while Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report.