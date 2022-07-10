Sohaib Abbasi joins Elastic Board of Directors

Elastic announced that it has appointed Sohaib Abbasi to its Board of Directors.

The appointment comes as the company further focuses on driving durable, profitable growth, widening its competitive moat, and fueling cloud growth.

Abbasi will bring more than 30 years of enterprise technology and business transformation experience to the Elastic Board of Directors. From 2004 to 2015, he led Informatica as its President and Chief Executive Officer and as its Chairman from 2005 to 2016. From 1982 to 2003, he served in various executive roles at Oracle. Currently, Abbasi serves as Chairman of the Board of Forecast.app. Abbasi previously served on the Boards of Red Hat, McAfee, and New Relic, among others.

Abbasi currently serves as a Senior Advisor at TPG, Balderton Capital UK, and Royal London Technology Group. In addition, he is a Council Member of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University.

“For years, I have admired Elastic and its well-differentiated technology that has been adopted by a thriving community of developers, customers and partners,” said Abbasi. “I’m looking forward to working with the leadership team to pursue Elastic’s next phase of growth. With the power of the Elastic Search platform and the flexibility of Elastic Cloud, customers get the best of both worlds – cost-effectively leveraging both on-premise computing and cloud computing.”

“Sohaib is an incredible leader who brings proven expertise in guiding companies to become industry-leading powerhouses,” said Ash Kulkarni, CEO, Elastic. “He was an early champion of the cloud and knew from day one that it would enable organizations to leverage best-in-class, cloud-based offerings while benefiting from economies of scale. Sohaib’s experience scaling organizations to become multi-billion dollar companies will be instrumental as we look to accelerate our cloud business and drive profitable, durable growth.”

Pursuant to Dutch law, the Board of Directors has also nominated Mr. Abbasi for appointment to the Board of Directors at the annual general shareholder meeting in October 2022 (the “2022 AGM”). Mr. Abbasi will serve as Vice-Chairman of the Board and a member of the Company’s Compensation Committee.