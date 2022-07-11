The impact of DNS attacks on global organizations

Often we see stories about cyber attacks that breached an organisations’ security parameters, and advice on how we can protect against future threats. However, what is often missed, is just how these threat actors managed to breach a system, and as such, the fact that the Domain Name System (DNS) probably played a very large role in the attacker’s entry point.

In this Help Net Security video, Chris Buijs, Chief Evangelist at EfficientIP, talks about the importance of making the DNS as part of an organisation’s security strategy.