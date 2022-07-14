How attackers abuse Quickbooks to send phone scam emails

INKY researchers disclosed the latest variant of the tried-and-true phone scam, a low-tech phone scam where attackers extract personal information by sending out spoofed emails from what appears to be a legitimate source, with no suspicious links or malware attachments, just a pitch and a phone number.

In this Help Net Security video, Roger Kay, VP of Security Strategy, INKY, talks about how this time around, attackers impersonated reputable retail brands such as Amazon, Apple, and Paypal, to send out legitimate notifications from QuickBooks, an accounting software package used primarily by small business and midmarket customers who lack in-house expertise in finance and accounting.

The notifications presented an invoice and a contact phone number to dispute the charge. Calling this number allowed hackers to extract financial information.