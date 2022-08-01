Now is the time to focus on software supply chain security improvements

The shift to cloud-native development, along with the increased speed in development brought about by the adoption of DevOps processes, has made the challenges connected with securing software supply chains infinitely more complex, according to recent research from Venafi.

In this Help Net Security video, Kevin Bocek, VP of Threat Intelligence and Business Development, Venafi, discusses how CIOs are becoming increasingly concerned about the serious business disruptions, revenue loss, data theft, and customer damage that can result from successful software supply chain attacks.