How to spot deep-faked candidates during interviews

The FBI recently issued a warning that malicious attackers are using deepfakes to apply for a variety of remote work positions via virtual interviews over the internet. These positions include IT, database, and developer positions with access to customer details, financial data, and proprietary information – making organizations incredibly vulnerable to a brand-new attack method should deep-faked candidates get hired.

In this Help Net Security video, Sanjay Gupta, SVP and Managing Director, Mitek Systems, talks about how combatting this threat will require a multi-layered approach from both HR and recruiting teams in addition to IT.