In this Help Net Security video, Christophe Tafani-Dereeper, Cloud Security Researcher and Advocate at DataDog, talks about Stratus Red Team, an open-source project for adversary emulation and validation of threat detection in the cloud. The tool supports common AWS and Kubernetes attack techniques.

If you’re at Black Hat USA 2022, you can learn more about Stratus Red Team. Christophe will be at the Arsenal, doing demos and answering questions on Wednesday, August 10, starting at 11:30AM.