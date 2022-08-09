Dissecting Google’s Titan M chip: Vulnerability research challenges

The enterprise-grade Titan M security chip was custom built to help protect data. Derived from the same chip Google uses to protect its cloud data centers, it handles processes and information, such as passcode protection, encryption, and secure transactions in apps.

In this Help Net Security video, Damiano Melotti, Security Researcher, Quarkslab, talks about the vulnerability research challenges encountered while exploring Google’s Titan M chip.

If you’re attending Black Hat USA 2022, you can learn a lot more about this research on Thursday, August 11 at 3:20pm, when Damiano and his colleague, Maxime Rossi Bellom, will present their detailed findings.