Code42 collaborates with Nullafi to prevent data exfiltration by high-risk and departing employees

Code42 Software collaborates with Nullafi to restrict access to regulated data – financial, healthcare, Personally Identifiable Information (PII) – or other sensitive data that may be accidentally or maliciously exposed by insiders.

By limiting the PII, regulated and sensitive data that teams and employees are able to see, organizations that are required to comply with regulatory requirements are now better protected from data theft, leakage, inadvertent access and improper downloading by departing employees and other high-risk users.

The integration between the Code42 Incydr product and Nullafi Shield detects, intercepts and redacts certain data across corporate applications and systems, like customer relationship management (CRM), human capital management and business intelligence (BI) tools.

Using natural language policies rather than traditional methods of classification, security teams can apply the granular data access controls needed to ensure high-risk segments of insiders see only the data necessary to perform their jobs.

“Today, nearly three-quarters of organizations don’t know what data departing employees take to other companies when they leave. Because all data is important, it’s critical that IRM solutions ensure IP as well as regulated data, like PII and other sensitive business data, is not misused, leaked or stolen by employees and insiders,” said Ananth Appathurai, senior vice president of strategic partnerships and ecosystem for Code42.

“One way to protect regulated data is by controlling who has access to certain information across your systems–and when. This integration allows security teams to stop exfiltration and meet the compliance needs of organizations from regulated industries.”, Appathurai continued.

The integration between Incydr and Nullafi Shield:

Obfuscates regulated data from users assigned to an Incydr watchlist by changing an employee’s data access policy in Nullafi Shield.

Mitigates risk by redacting predefined data types and fields before they are displayed on a user’s device.

Prevents exfiltration and protects regulated data across applications, such as CRM, BI and marketing automation systems.

Code42 Incydr is an Insider Risk Management solution that allows security teams to detect and respond to data exposure and exfiltration from corporate computers, cloud, and email systems in order to stop data leakage and theft without slowing users down.

Nullafi Shield is an agentless, Zero Trust data security solution that works at the network layer to detect and redact data across applications, providing security teams with the granular data access controls needed to ensure users see only the data they need to see across all apps they use.

“The combined value proposition of Code42 and Nullafi is extremely compelling for our joint customers using the solution to automatically contain insider risks and threats,” said Robert Yoskowitz, co-founder and CEO of Nullafi.

“We couldn’t be prouder to partner with a company like Code42 that is tackling real insider risk issues at a time when the need to protect critical data, intellectual property and digital assets is at an all-time high.”, Yoskowitz continued.

Organizations attending Black Hat USA 2022 can see the integration in action during live Incydr demos.