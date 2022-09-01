Does your cybercrime prevention program work?

KELA surveyed 400 security team members in the US who were responsible for gathering cybercrime threat intelligence daily to better understand if they’re proactively scanning the dark web and other cybercrime sources, what tools they’re using, the gaps they see in their cybercrime threat intelligence approach, and more.

“We found organizations may be less prepared for threats emerging from the cybercrime underground than they should be,” said David Carmiel, CEO of KELA. “At KELA, our extensive intelligence expertise has shown us just how complex the cybercrime underground really is. The threats are much more comprehensive, and what organizations know and refer to as the dark web is changing within the hour.”

Key findings

69% are concerned about threats from the cybercrime underground.

54% wouldn’t be surprised to find their organization’s data on the underground.

Only 38% believe that they’re very likely to detect it if it was released.

48% have no documented cybercrime threat intelligence policy in place.

59% of respondents do not believe their current cybercrime prevention program is very effective.

49% are not satisfied with the visibility they have of the cybercrime underground.

Of the 51% who were satisfied with their visibility into the underground, 39% were still unable to prevent an attack.

Additional training and proficiency in cybercrime intelligence investigations is the most needed capability.