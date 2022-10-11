How government organizations can stay steps ahead of attackers

Attacks against governments are nothing new. They have been an interesting target since they have existed, for the mere reason that not everyone agrees on how things are run.

In this Help Net Security video, David Masson, Director of Enterprise Security at Darktrace, illustrates how the attack surface is getting bigger by the day. Due to the enormous quantity of data government organizations need to protect, the challenges faced by their security teams are significant.

The US government announced it will award $1 billion in grants to help state, local, and territorial (SLT) governments address cybersecurity risks, strengthen the cybersecurity of their critical infrastructure, and ensure cyber resilience against persistent cyber threats. Several bills totaling $15.6 billion are making their way through the House for the 2023 fiscal year.