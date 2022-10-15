Conceal collaborates with Spire Solutions to deliver zero trust solutions for the Middle East and Africa

Conceal and Spire Solutions signed a strategic partnership agreement for Spire to serve as the distributor for Conceal’s platform and ConcealBrowse solution in the Middle East and Africa regions.

According to Gartner, increasing cyberattacks, threats to cyber-physical infrastructures, and the malicious nature of ransomware are expected to increase end-user spending on security and risk management in the Middle East and North Africa to total $2.6 billion in 2022, an increase of 11.2% from 2021.

“Globally, we are at a critical inflection point as Zero Trust becomes validated as the most effective approach for securing enterprise IT environments and online services delivery,” said Sanjeev Walia, Founder & President at Spire Solutions. “Conceal’s patented zero trust solutions are proven in their deployment with the Fortune 100 and some of the world’s largest government agencies. We are honored to partner with Conceal to make these solutions accessible in the Middle East & African regions too.”

ConcealBrowse was recently introduced and performs pre and post-processing of code on a computer to protect against browser-borne attacks including RATs, Trojans, Worms, Ransomware, Browser Hijacking, and more. It leverages an intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near-zero latency to dynamically and transparently pre-process and analyze code and move suspicious, unknown, and risky code to a cloud-based isolation environment.

This unique, patented approach ensures that malicious code or files never enter enterprise devices and cannot infiltrate the network. ConcealBrowse works with existing browsers and supports all popular operating systems, integrates with Microsoft Active Directory, single sign-on authentication, and other identity management systems.

“The proven success of our platform is enabling Conceal to embark on an aggressive global growth strategy,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “The Middle East and Africa are experiencing significantly increasing demand for zero trust solutions and are a natural next step for Conceal. The Spire team has proven their leadership in these regions and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership.”