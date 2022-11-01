Most missed area of zero trust: Unmanageable applications

In this Help Net Security video, Matthew Chiodi, Chief Trust Officer of Cerby, talks about the likely hole in your security strategy. This video zeroes in on one of the most important yet often missed areas of zero trust: unmanageable applications, which leading analysts say contribute to a third of all security breaches.

Approximately 61% of cloud applications don’t support single sign-on, making it difficult for organizations to include them in their zero-trust strategy. Learn how this problem can be addressed with new advances in technology. See the latest research on this critical area, how to quantify the risk to the enterprise, and apply zero-trust principles.