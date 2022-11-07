Passwordless will overtake other methods to secure employee identities

Secret Double Octopus and Dimensional Research surveyed over 300 IT professionals with responsibility for workforce identities and their security at organizations with more than 1,000 employees, to learn more about the different methods to secure employee identities, the state of workforce passwordless authentication and multi-factor authentication (MFA) usage.

This Help Net Security video showcases how next-gen passwordless solutions have the potential to deliver stronger security outcomes than existing MFA or traditional passwordless approaches.