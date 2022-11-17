Top security priorities for 2023

In this Help Net Security video, Rodman Ramezanian, Cloud Threat Lead at Skyhigh Security, talks about what we can expect in 2023 security wise.

Humans will continue to be in the crosshairs, as they are the number one contributors to breaches, either by compromised credentials, phishing or vishing, misuse, or the use of a misconfigured cloud account that leads to exposure of data.

Following the pandemic, many workforces continued to standardize hybrid work arrangements, and they’re likely to do so in the future. So this will continue to present vast opportunities for cybercriminals to compromise their corporate targets. This will persist into 2023 and beyond, but it will become far more sophisticated to obtain remote access credentials.