Cybersecurity implications of using public cloud platforms

According to a recent Node4 report, IT managers have a generally positive view of public cloud platforms. Half of the respondents said that, despite benefits, they have had to migrate a workload back off a public cloud platform — and called out several potential shortcomings that could be behind this trend:

56% said their public cloud environment was more expensive to operate than initially forecast

22% identified service issues or capacity constraints

21% reported a lack of control around usage and access

21% cited performance issues

17% experienced workload incompatibility

In this Help Net Security video, Andrew Slater, Practice Director – Cloud at Node4, talks about how organizations have encountered challenges in getting the final 20-30% of their production workloads into public cloud environments and addresses the cybersecurity implications.