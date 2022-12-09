New infosec products of the week: December 9, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1Password, Arkose Labs, Kudelski Security, Lepide, OPSWAT, Palo Alto Networks, and Thales.

OPSWAT MetaDefender Cloud Email Security protects users against zero-day threats

OPSWAT’s MetaDefender Cloud Email Security helps organizations fortify their defenses with zero-trust technologies, including file sanitation through Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR), Multiscanning, on-click anti-phishing, and anti-spam.

Kudelski Security Threat Navigator helps users improve defense strategies

Using the Threat Navigator functionality that is now embedded in Kudelski Security’s core MDR service, clients can instantly understand their existing security detection coverage, and gain a deeper understanding of what data and security tooling is required to improve their detection capability against threat actors known to target their industry.

Palo Alto Networks Medical IoT Security protects connected medical devices

Palo Alto Networks has released Medical IoT Security — the zero trust security solution for medical devices — enabling healthcare organizations to deploy and manage new connected technologies. The solution helps discover and assess every device, segment and enforce least privilege access, and protect against known and unknown threats with simplified operations.

Lepide Data Security Platform 22.1 secures sensitive data and critical infrastructure

With Lepide Data Security Platform 22.1, Lepide is taking active steps towards providing enterprise visibility over what is happening to sensitive data and critical infrastructure. The new version also includes several other key additions to improve threat detection, compliance and general data security.

Arkose MatchKey resolves issues associated with CAPTCHAs

Unlike traditional CAPTCHAs, Arkose MatchKey optimizes the user experience through a distinct gamified user interaction model that requires matching of a key image to the correct answer based on the instructions supplied. Arkose MatchKey challenges can be translated into 109 languages, which means enterprises are guaranteed a universal solution sensitive to cultural differences.

1Password unveils ‘sign in with’ browser extension feature

1Password’s browser extensions remove guesswork for users, allowing them to automatically sign into accounts with the click of a button. Users can also view and edit third-party provider login information across desktop and mobile apps.

Thales launches multimodal biometric pod to improve security at borders

With the Thales multimodal biometric pod, borders authorities can integrate automation into their processes, without compromising on passenger and employee security or on the confidentiality of the data exchanged as the solution offers ‘security and privacy by design’ parameters.