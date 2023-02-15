Introducing the book – Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars

Adam Shostack, the author of “Threat Modeling: Designing for Security”, and the co-author of “The New School of Information Security”, recently launched his new book – “Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars”.

In this Help Net Security video interview, Shostack talks about the new book. Published by Wiley, it brings to light the burning questions software developers should be asking about securing systems and answers them in a fun and entertaining way.

The book presents cybersecurity lessons through the lens of the much-loved Star Wars series, an approach the author Shostack has been using for decades.