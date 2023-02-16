Challenging cost misconceptions in STEM education

Job seekers, students, and career changers around the world want to pursue roles related to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) across different industries, but say they are not familiar with career options, according to IBM.

At the same time, online training and digital credentials are emerging as a recognized pathway to opportunity as respondents plan to seek new jobs in the year ahead.

Career options concerns

Respondents also cited concerns that career options may not be available to them. These findings contrast with market data that employers are investing in the reskilling of their current workforce to keep pace with rapid advances in technology and stay relevant in the modern, digital economy.

“Technology training can have a transformational effect on a person’s life,” said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM Chief Impact Officer.

“There are many misconceptions about what’s needed to pursue a rewarding and lucrative career in today’s rapidly advancing workplace. This is why we must raise awareness of the breadth of science and technology roles that exist across industries,” Nixon-Saintil continued.

Misconceptions and opportunities in STEM

The IBM study revealed perceptions from interviewed students, career changers, and job seekers who are interested in a STEM role:

Misconceptions around STEM training: it’s too expensive, learners don’t know where to start, and don’t know enough about digital credentials.

61% of respondents think they are not qualified to work in a STEM job because they don’t have the right academic degrees

40% of students say the greatest barrier to professional or technical skill development is that they don’t know where to start

60% of respondents worry that digital credentials may be costly to obtain

Being able to continue to work while earning a credential is particularly important to career changers

Learners and workers around the world are planning to make a change, with about 60% of respondents looking for a new job in the next 12 months.

61% of students and career changers are actively looking for a new job now or plan to within the next year

More than 80% of all respondents have plans to build their skills in the next two years

At least 90% are confident they can develop skills or learn something new from an online program

Awareness of options around different STEM roles across industries is low, and many are concerned these careers won’t pay enough.

50% of respondents are interested in pursuing a STEM-related job

64% of career changers are not familiar with STEM jobs

Many respondents are unsure of which careers are considered to be a STEM job

62% of respondents share concerns that they won’t be able to find a STEM job that pays enough to support themselves or their family

Respondents are optimistic that roles in STEM fields across sectors will increase in the future, and that digital credentials are a good way to supplement traditional education and increase career opportunities.