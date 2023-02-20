Why people-driven remediation is the key to strong API security

If an organization relies on automation and tools to highlight API security issues, it is still up to a trained developer to manage API behavior. Since there is no standard for managing APIs, organizations must rely on more than tools to solve their security challenges. And with the constant emergence of new tools designed to streamline security teams’ processes, there’s endless room for user trial and error.

In this Help Net Security video, Matias Madou, CTO at Secure Code Warrior, discusses how pursuing the latest and greatest security tools can distract developer teams from where attention to detail is still needed: people-driven remediation.

Find out why we should not be completely distracted by every new security tool and overlook the need for security-skilled individuals who will be put in charge of those tools.