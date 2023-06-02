New infosec products of the week: June 2, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Bitdefender, ConnectSecure, CYTRACOM, Permit.io, and PingSafe.

Permit.io launches FoAz to give frontend developers the keys to security

Short for frontend-only authorization, FoAz is a technology that empowers frontend developers to use sensitive APIs directly from the frontend, without requiring any backend code, while maintaining the highest level of security.

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Mobile provides protection against mobile attack vectors

Leveraging Bitdefender’s antimalware and advanced threat intelligence solutions, GravityZone Security for Mobile enables organizations to vet applications, monitor device status, protect against malicious apps, phishing attacks and more to strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture.

PingSafe helps organizations securely deploy containers with KSPM module

PingSafe launched KSPM module to provide an end-to-end security solution that encompasses the entire container lifecycle, from development to production, helping organizations securely navigate the dynamic landscape of container orchestration.

ConnectSecure enhances its cybersecurity platform with deep attack surface scanning and EPSS

ConnectSecure is adding deep attack surface scanning and the Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) to its cybersecurity platform for MSPs that protect small and midsize businesses. The new capabilities will be fully integrated into the ConnectSecure platform, giving MSPs complete visibility into network, device, and application weaknesses that can be exploited by bad actors.

CYTRACOM improves efficiency for MSPs with ControlOne platform updates

ControlOne enables MSPs to regain control over their customers’ networks. By eliminating the end user from the equation, MSPs can achieve secure networks and enforce compliance, eliminating vulnerabilities introduced by legacy VPN and on-premises firewalls