Introducing the book: Creating a Small Business Cybersecurity Program, Second Edition

In this Help Net Security video interview, Alan Watkins, CIS Controls Ambassador, CIS, talks about his new book – Creating a Small Business Cybersecurity Program, Second Edition.

This book provides guidance and essential steps small businesses with 25-50 employees should implement, from creating governance documents to policies and procedures. Watkins devotes four chapters to the CIS Controls and CIS Safeguards in Implementation Group 1 (IG1) and discusses risk management using the CIS Risk Assessment Method (CIS RAM).