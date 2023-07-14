New infosec products of the week: July 14, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Fidelis Cybersecurity, Hubble, NETSCOUT, Regula, and WatchGuard.

WatchGuard expands identity protection capabilities with AuthPoint Total Identity Security

AuthPoint Total Identity Security enables MSPs to offer their customers credentials monitoring, on-demand dark web exposure alerts, and password management to reduce issues related to credential compromise with an all-in-one mobile authenticator app for iOS and Android.

NETSCOUT enhances its AED with ML-based Adaptive DDoS Protection

Deployed at the internet edge in front of any firewall, AED screens incoming and outgoing traffic using stateless packet processing, global DDoS threat intelligence, and ML to block inbound cyber threats, including DDoS attacks and other bulk malicious traffic. It protects and reduces the load on firewalls, load balancers, or VPN concentrators and stops the proliferation of malware within an organization.

Fidelis Active Directory Intercept enables identification of AD issues

Fidelis Cybersecurity released the new Fidelis Active Directory Intercept, a capability that combines network detection and response, deception technology, and Active Directory (AD) security, as part of their Fidelis Network and Deception 9.6.1 product release.

Hubble Aurora empowers businesses to gain insights into their technology ecosystems

Aurora builds on the foundation of Hubble’s existing Asset Intelligence platform, providing users with asset visibility and insights into their cybersecurity posture, with new features such as a no-code dashboarding interface and a rich, open schema and SDK for integrating Hubble Asset Intelligence into third-party applications.

Regula enhances document examination capabilities to help forensic experts fight identity fraud

The update of the Regula 4306 is centered around light sources that are indispensable for thorough document examination, including relief and various security features, especially those invisible to the naked eye. The redesigned device boasts of a new light source for the analysis of anti-Stokes luminescence, as well as the possibility to regulate the angle of oblique light, which is vital for certain tasks.