A fresh look at the current state of financial fraud

In this Help Net Security video, Greg Woolf, CEO at FiVerity, discusses how the emergence of sophisticated fraud tools powered by AI and recent upheavals in the banking sector have forged an ideal environment for financial fraud.

This complex scenario presents considerable obstacles for financial establishments to defend themselves efficiently. In light of this, key industry participants such as financial bodies, data providers, and governmental entities have identified a collaborative approach as the best defense against these continuously mutating threats. Their united efforts aim to harness shared knowledge and assets to neutralize the increasing potency of fraudulent operations.