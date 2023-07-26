Zero trust rated as highly effective by businesses worldwide

Zero trust is here to stay, with 82% of experts currently working on implementing zero trust, and 16% planning to begin within 18 months, according to Beyond Identity.

Over 90% of those working on zero trust cited that the 2022 Federal Zero Trust Strategy was a primary motivating factor.

Zero trust authentication capabilities

The survey asked respondents what authentication capabilities are required to achieve zero trust. 53% said codeless capability is the most necessary attribute of a zero-trust network. The respondents also agreed that being passwordless and ensuring each device meets specific security thresholds are almost equally important. Respondents deemed maintaining policy at each authentication point is as critical to network safety as protecting from social engineering tactics, such as phishing.

“The findings of this research clearly indicate that zero trust is the end goal now more than ever and that requires a concerted and coordinated effort to achieve it,” said Jasson Casey, CTO of Beyond Identity.

“FIDO is driving a new level of interest in upgrading identity and authentication among the Global 2000, and while it is a good first step, it falls short of the security standards that must be in place to ensure secure access to mission-critical applications and data,” Casey added.

The foundational role of authentication

As 92% of cybersecurity professionals stated zero trust was their top option for a security approach, 65% believed the policy framework is either very or extremely effective in protecting businesses and users.

Respondents also found that BFSI industries (companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors) and small businesses were the most suited to switching to zero trust due to the inherent danger of internal and external threats they face.

While experts rated in-person work settings as the best place to implement these security measures, the rise of remote and hybrid work also shows a clear need for remote zero-trust processes.

“The Zero Trust Maturity Model outlined within the White House Cybersecurity Strategy is the definitive guide to how authentication plays the foundational role in zero trust, and the urgency to get to ‘optimal’ now,” said Casey. “That’s where zero trust authentication comes in—we have established a resilient foundation where trust is earned, security is proactive, and the world of passwordless can thrive with confidence.”

According to 59% of respondents, the best way to convince an organization to adopt zero trust is to explain the basic concept to them, and nearly as many experts ranked explaining threats to data privacy using the current security framework as important (57%). Zero trust is poised to be the future of cybersecurity, with solutions addressing all key zero trust authentication requirements.