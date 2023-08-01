Infosec products of the month: July 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past month, featuring releases from: BreachRx, Code42, ComplyAdvantage, Darktrace, Dig Security, Diligent, Fidelis Cybersecurity, Hubble, Netscout, Panorays, Privacera, Regula, SeeMetrics, Tenable, and WatchGuard.

WatchGuard expands identity protection capabilities with AuthPoint Total Identity Security

AuthPoint Total Identity Security enables MSPs to offer their customers credentials monitoring, on-demand dark web exposure alerts, and password management to reduce issues related to credential compromise with an all-in-one mobile authenticator app for iOS and Android.

NETSCOUT enhances its AED with ML-based Adaptive DDoS Protection

Deployed at the internet edge in front of any firewall, AED screens incoming and outgoing traffic using stateless packet processing, global DDoS threat intelligence, and ML to block inbound cyber threats, including DDoS attacks and other bulk malicious traffic. It protects and reduces the load on firewalls, load balancers, or VPN concentrators and stops the proliferation of malware within an organization.

Fidelis Active Directory Intercept enables identification of AD issues

Fidelis Cybersecurity released the new Fidelis Active Directory Intercept, a capability that combines network detection and response, deception technology, and Active Directory (AD) security, as part of their Fidelis Network and Deception 9.6.1 product release.

Hubble Aurora empowers businesses to gain insights into their technology ecosystems

Aurora builds on the foundation of Hubble’s existing Asset Intelligence platform, providing users with asset visibility and insights into their cybersecurity posture, with new features such as a no-code dashboarding interface and a rich, open schema and SDK for integrating Hubble Asset Intelligence into third-party applications.

Regula enhances document examination capabilities to help forensic experts fight identity fraud

The update of the Regula 4306 is centered around light sources that are indispensable for thorough document examination, including relief and various security features, especially those invisible to the naked eye. The redesigned device boasts of a new light source for the analysis of anti-Stokes luminescence, as well as the possibility to regulate the angle of oblique light, which is vital for certain tasks.

Tenable unveils agentless container scanning to prevent vulnerable containers from reaching runtime

Tenable Cloud Security agentless container scanning enables security teams to prioritize and prevent container OS vulnerabilities and other risks in multi-cloud environments using a single user interface. Security teams can leverage the same OS vulnerability detection they’ve come to trust from Tenable for container images.

Code42 helps security analysts to address the most pressing insider events with IRIs

With the new IRIs, Code42 Incydr data protection allows teams to prioritize and focus their efforts on their most important files. This is particularly crucial, as intellectual property and business-specific data differ across sectors.

Diligent Board Reporting for IT Risk equips CISOs with third party risk scores

Board Reporting for IT Risk is the latest innovation to come out of Diligent’s risk and strategy solution set. It compliments existing risk management tools like Diligent’s Risk Manager app, which enables customers to capture all risks and controls within the Diligent platform so that they are able to access and enrich information with ease, as well as the Asset Manager app, which helps customers manage the risk associated with their IT and third-party assets.

Privacera Governed Data Stewardship empowers businesses’ data initiatives

Privacera’s Governed Data Stewardship solution, built on Unified Data Security Platform, delegates the granting of access function to data custodians and stewards who possess a deep understanding of the data, promoting business ownership and agility while maintaining global and centralized security guardrails.

KYB by ComplyAdvantage automates customer onboarding and monitoring

KYB by ComplyAdvantage features a dynamic risk scoring feature that automates the risk management process whenever changes occur in a business customer’s ownership, credit rating, trading amounts, or directorship/governance. It relieves analysts of numerous micro-assessments so they can focus their time and effort on overall rating, prioritizing their time and efforts on higher-risk businesses.

Panorays unveils cybersecurity enhancements for supply chains

Panorays announced two capabilities – Supply Chain Discovery and Risk Insights and Response Portal. These new additions empower organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into their digital supply chains and effectively manage potential cybersecurity risks posed by third, fourth, and Nth party vendors.

SeeMetrics Security Performance Boards empowers CISOs to validate security programs

With SeeMetrics’ Security Performance Boards, cybersecurity executives and operational teams gain a centralized and business-aligned view of measurements, metrics, and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), which shows trends, risks, and historical context.

BreachRx Cyber RegScout helps legal and compliance professionals eliminate manual processe

Built on BreachRx’s platform, Cyber RegScout empowers businesses to significantly reduce the time burden and compliance risk associated with today’s increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Dig Data Security Platform enhancements secure LLM architectures

Dig’s DSPM solution now enables customers to train and deploy LLMs while upholding data security, privacy, and compliance, maintaining visibility and control over the data being passed to relevant AI models, and preventing inadvertent data exposure during model training or deployment.

Darktrace HEAL provides security teams with abilities to simulate real-world cyber incidents

When a live incident does occur, HEAL will use insights from Darktrace DETECT to create a picture of the attack and a bespoke, AI-generated, response playbook, built from Darktrace’s knowledge of the incident, the business’s environment, and lessons learned from the security team’s previous simulations.