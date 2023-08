Black Hat USA 2023 returned to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas and Help Net Security was on-site. The conference featured over 100 selected Briefings, open-source tool demos in the Arsenal, a Business Hall, networking events, and more. Here’s a photo gallery from the event.

The featured exhibitors are: Bugcrowd, Cybrary, HUMAN Security, NetSPI, Panther, Proofpoint, Sophos, Splunk, Uptycs, XM Cyber, and (ISC)².