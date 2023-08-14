Building a secure future without traditional passwords

As organizations try to fortify their defenses against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape, traditional password-based systems reveal their limitations. This is where passwordless authentication steps in – a concept that simplifies access without compromising security.
Passwordless authentication eliminates the need for users to remember complex strings of characters and offers an alternative that is both user-friendly and resilient. Instead of relying solely on passwords, this approach employs a range of advanced technologies such as biometrics (fingerprints, facial recognition), hardware tokens, and mobile push notifications.
In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts in the field share their perspectives on the future of passwordless authentication.
Complete videos
- Christofer Hoff, Chief Secure Technology Officer at LastPass, talks about the benefits of passwordless authentication.
- Anna Pobletts, Head of Passwordless at 1Password, talks about the benefits of passwordless authentication and what the authentication landscape will look like in the near future.
- Michael Crandell, CEO of Bitwarden, discusses the future of passwords and authentication.
