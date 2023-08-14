Building a secure future without traditional passwords

As organizations try to fortify their defenses against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape, traditional password-based systems reveal their limitations. This is where passwordless authentication steps in – a concept that simplifies access without compromising security.

Passwordless authentication eliminates the need for users to remember complex strings of characters and offers an alternative that is both user-friendly and resilient. Instead of relying solely on passwords, this approach employs a range of advanced technologies such as biometrics (fingerprints, facial recognition), hardware tokens, and mobile push notifications.

In this Help Net Security round-up, we present segments from previously recorded videos in which security experts in the field share their perspectives on the future of passwordless authentication.

Complete videos

Christofer Hoff , Chief Secure Technology Officer at LastPass, talks about the benefits of passwordless authentication.

, Chief Secure Technology Officer at LastPass, talks about the benefits of passwordless authentication. Anna Pobletts , Head of Passwordless at 1Password, talks about the benefits of passwordless authentication and what the authentication landscape will look like in the near future.

, Head of Passwordless at 1Password, talks about the benefits of passwordless authentication and what the authentication landscape will look like in the near future. Michael Crandell, CEO of Bitwarden, discusses the future of passwords and authentication.

Learn more – 2FA, 3FA, MFA… What does it all mean?