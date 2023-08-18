New infosec products of the week: August 18, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Action1, MongoDB, Bitdefender, SentinelOne and Netskope.

Action1 platform update bridges the gap between vulnerability discovery and remediation

Action1 Corporation has released a new version of its solution. The updated Action1 patch management platform brings together vulnerability discovery and remediation, helping enterprises fortify their defenses against threats such as ransomware infections and security breaches.

MongoDB Queryable Encryption enables organizations to meet data-privacy requirements

MongoDB Queryable Encryption helps organizations protect sensitive data when it is queried and in-use on MongoDB. It reduces the risk of data exposure for organizations and improves developer productivity by providing built-in encryption capabilities for sensitive application workflows—such as searching employee records, processing financial transactions, or analyzing medical records—with no cryptography expertise required.

Bitdefender enhances security for iOS devices with Scam Alert

Bitdefender has launched an advanced security feature for iOS users, Scam Alert. The new technology protects users from phishing scams delivered through SMS/MMS messages and calendar invites. Layered on top of existing protection in Bitdefender Mobile Security for iOS, Scam Alert proactively identifies attacks and prevents them from reaching the mobile user – providing iPhone and iPad users complete, layered protection.

SentinelOne Singularity App for Netskope secures remote work from endpoint to cloud

Employees today want the freedom to work where and how they perform best. SentinelOne and Netskope are joining forces to help customers deliver it in a secure way. The technology partners announced the launch of the SentinelOne Singularity App for Netskope, a joint solution that provides the comprehensive, context-rich visibility needed to detect, respond to, and mitigate threats across the ever-expanding attack surface opened by distributed work.