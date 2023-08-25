Sinisa Markovic
Sinisa Markovic, Assistant Editor, Help Net Security

New infosec products of the week: August 25, 2023

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Security Onion, OffSec, ImmuniWeb, LOKKER, Kingston Digital and Bitwarden.

Security Onion 2.4: Free, open platform for defenders gets huge update

Security Onion is a free and open platform for threat hunting, enterprise security monitoring, and log management. It has been downloaded over 2 million times and is being used by security teams worldwide. Security Onion 2.4 comes with many updates, and the hotfix 2.4.10 release is available on GitHub

Kali Linux 2023.3 released: Kali NetHunter app redesign, 9 new tools, and more!

Offensive Security has released Kali Linux 2023.3, the latest version of its penetration testing and digital forensics platform. Kali Linux 2023.3 introduces a redesigned Kali NetHunter app and a completely new NetHunter Terminal.

ImmuniWeb introduces ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile, an automated mobile app security testing solution

ImmuniWeb Neuron Mobile is a fully automated, AI-enabled mobile application security testing (MAST) solution designed to discover OWASP Mobile Top 10 vulnerabilities and weaknesses in iOS and Android mobile applications.

LOKKER launches On-demand Website Privacy Audit for healthcare organizations

LOKKER has revealed the availability of the new On-demand Website Privacy Audit, a feature within its Privacy Edge software suite, geared toward healthcare organizations. This audit summarizes the highest priority privacy risks on an organization’s website.

Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C hardware-encrypted USB Type-C drive released

Kingston Digital Europe has launched the Kingston IronKey Keypad 200C, a hardware-encrypted USB Type-C drive that ensures both security and convenience at your fingertips. Now, users can achieve seamless data protection and effortless compatibility without the use of adapters when using USB-C equipped devices.

Bitwarden launches E2EE Secrets Manager

Bitwarden, a popular open-source password management service, has released Bitwarden Secrets Manager, an open-source, end-to-end encrypted solution that helps development, IT and DevOps teams store, manage, automate, and share secrets.

