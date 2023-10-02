9 essential ransomware guides and checklists available for free

According to Fortinet, ransomware activity has intensified, registering an increase of 13 times compared to the beginning of 2023 in terms of all malware detections. The rise of Ransomware-as-a-Service has primarily driven this surge in ransomware variations.

According to a recent study, 65% of organizations identified ransomware as one of their top three threats to their operational viability. Additionally, ransomware is the most significant threat for 13% of these organizations.

Here’s a collection of free ransomware guides and checklists you can access without registration.

#StopRansomware guide

This guide came from the Joint Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) and was developed through the Joint Ransomware Task Force. This guide includes two primary resources:

Ransomware and Data Extortion Prevention Best Practice

Ransomware and Data Extortion Response Checklist

Mitigating malware and ransomware attacks

This guidance from the National Cyber Security Centre UK helps private and public sector organizations deal with malware’s effects (including ransomware). It provides actions to help organizations prevent a malware infection and steps to take if you’re already infected.

Definitive guide to ransomware

As more ransomware attacks and variants rise monthly, IBM Security X-Force believes ransomware will continue to threaten businesses in the coming years. This document provides guidance to organizations before and during a ransomware attack.

Mapping the ransomware landscape

In partnership with the DACG, ANSSI publishes the guide: Ransomware attacks, all concerned – How to prevent them and respond to an incident. The guide is very practical, particularly at general and IT managers in the private sector and local authorities.

Ransomware response checklist

If your organization is a victim of a ransomware incident, this checklist may assist in identification, containment, remediation, and system(s) recovery. Organizations are recommended to review and familiarise themselves with the steps in the checklist before an incident.

Ransomware survival guide: Recover from an attack

In this ransomware survival guide, the authors share lessons they’ve learned and best practices they’ve developed to help organizations coordinate their response to an attack and make timely, strategic decisions through all phases of the response.

The ultimate guide to ransomware

This guide explains what ransomware is, how it works, and how you can remove it and protect yourself.

Cybersecurity for small business: Ransomware

Learn the basics for protecting your business, take a quiz about what your learned. The tips were developed in partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Aspects of ransomware covered by the Budapest Convention

The Cybercrime Convention Committee just adopted a guidance note on ransomware. It shows how the provisions of the Convention on Cybercrime and its new Second Additional Protocol can be used to criminalise, investigate and prosecute ransomware-related offences and to engage in international cooperation.